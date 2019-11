The combined troops of Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of Chadian forces killed 13 terrorists on Thursday at Duguri Island in the extreme Northern Borno State.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that the terrorists of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) mounted four Gun Trucks with the intention of overrunning the troops harbour position from the rear.

He added that the troops also captured three Gun Trucks, three Anti-Aircraft Guns, 12 AK 47 Rifles, three Bandoliers of Anti-Aircraft Guns and 270 Rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition among other critical assets.

According to him, four members of troops were wounded during the encounter and two of the wounded soldiers have already stabilised in a nearby military medical facility while the other two are awaiting air evacuation for further medical management.

“The resilient troops, supported by the Air Task Force OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE, while marching against extreme odds posed by marshy flooded terrain to clear NJARWA and DUGURU villages made contact with the criminals who were hibernating in the area.

“The troops, having successfully cleared both villages, took up a harbour position at which remnants of the criminal ISWAP terrorists decided to cowardly attack them from their rear.

“The dogged troops immediately responded with superior firepower, outmaneuvered the criminal insurgents and handed them a well-deserved defeat in the process,” he said.

Iliyasu said that the Theatre Commander of OPLD, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, had commended the troops on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for their gallantry and professionalism.

“He also extended his appreciation to the Force Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force for the wonderful collaboration and support demonstrated by his troops so far.

“He further urged the troops to keep the pressure on the criminal Boko Haram elements until they are totally wiped out,” Iliyasu added.