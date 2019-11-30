The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has inaugurated a 12-member committee to ensure Team Nigeria gets adequate preparation to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday in Abuja.

According to reports, Tokyo 2020 Olympics is scheduled to hold July 24 to Aug. 9, while the Paralympics will take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.

READ ALSO: Fabinho: Jurgen Klopp admits injury could be massive



The Minister while urging the committee to ensure hitch-free participation at the games, said the committee is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring adequate preparations for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Members of the committee include; Habu Gumel, Brig.-Gen. Emico Eruwa, Mrs. Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi, and Ademola Are.

Others are Dr. Paul Onyeudo, Mrs. Toyin Madein, Mary Onyali, Mr. Samuel Abiodun Owoborode, Emma and Mrs. Tayo Oreweme.