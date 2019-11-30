Stakeholders at the just concluded 12th edition of e-Nigeria conference, exhibitions and award has identified development of infrastructure as key requirement to building a Nigerian digital economy.

They stated this in their communique at the end of the conference, presented by Malam Ayuba Shuaibu, the Acting Executive Secretary of Service Provision Fund( USPF) in Abuja.

e-Nigeria is Nigeria’s annual Information Technology (IT) summit organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

It was done in collaboration with other parastatals in the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The two-day conference had as theme, “National Digital Economy” and focused on transforming the country’s economy for sustainable development.

Stakeholders agreed that the outcome of the conference would guide the country to benefit from the current global multi-billion digital economy.

“The development of infrastructure is a key requirement for the implementation of the National Policy and Strategy.

“Adequate budgetary provision should be made for capacity building for digital inclusion. Emerging technology application should be encouraged to ensure Nigerians add value to the system.

“Anonymised data should be extracted to enhance government services in all sectors, while industry and academia should be encouraged to participate in the digital economy plan,” they said.