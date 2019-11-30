Jos – Lt-Gen. Jeremiah Useni, the Governorship Candidate of PDP in Plateau in the 2019 elections, on Friday instructed his lawyers to proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the victory of Gov. Simon Lalong .

The court delivered its judgment on Friday.

Useni gave the instruction during a review meeting with his legal team shortly after the appellate gave its judgement on his appeal against the decision of the Plateau Governorship Election Tribunal.

Buhari has come to make Nigeria better – Presidential aide

The candidate said that “certain issues contained in the judgment must be straightened in the interest of justice, democracy and the future of Nigeria’s children.

“Our cause is the right cause. We should not make the law look as if it is not important. Let the Supreme Court declare whether lying on oath is not against the law.

“The judgment of the appellate court is a surprise to me and members of PDP, especially having dismissed the two cross appeals of the cross appellants as lacking in merit and an abuse of court process.

“We are also surprised that the judgment, delivered by Hon Justice O.A Otisi completely avoided making any pronouncement on an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court which reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal expunging the testimony of 21 of his witnesses,” he alleged.

He, however, praised his legal team for holding strongly to the tenets of the profession and in bringing the issues in the petition to the forefront.

He commended the lawyers for standing firmly on the side of the rule of law and democracy.

Useni equally thanked PDP officials, stakeholders, and supporters for standing strong and united all through the period the case lasted at both the tribunal and now the Court of Appeal.

He said that the mandate of the people of Plateau given to him and PDP was sacrosanct and would still enjoy his support and commitment.

The legal team, led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, with Edward Pwajok, SAN, Benson Igbanoi, Sunny-Gabriel Odey, and many other legal experts is expected to lodge the appeal at the Supreme Court within two weeks.