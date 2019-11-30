The Lagos State Government, on Saturday directed contractors handling the LAGOSHOMS Sangotedo Housing Scheme (1), in Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state to remobilize to site and complete work within three months.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, during a meeting with contractors and other stakeholders, in Ikeja, called for compliance to ensure speedy completion and delivery of the homes to beneficiaries.

Border closure: Benin Republic unrepentant — FG



Akinderu-Fatai said the meeting was convened to express the state government’s resolve to address the shelter needs in the state through immediate completion of LAGOSHOMS Scheme 1.

He explained that the meeting was also to discuss challenges stalling completion of the project, so as to proffer workable solutions.

The commissioner, in a statement, expressed the unalloyed commitment of state government towards reducing the housing deficit in Lagos State.

“We will not relent on our efforts in reducing the housing deficit in the state, all hands must be on deck to achieve the desire of housing for all in Lagos State,” he said.

The statement was signed by Mrs Adeola Salako, Director Public Affairs of the Ministry of Housing.

On the issue of funding and need to review prices due to delays, the commissioner assured that measures were in place for payment of outstanding genuine financial commitments.

“The state government is committed to the speedy completion of the project, hence adequate financial approval has been given to its timely completion, including outstanding payments owed on job already done,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Wasiu Akewusola also pointed out that payments would only be made after assessment of readiness of individual contractors to continue the work.

Akewusola added that the capacity of the organizations would also be evaluated, to meet up with the stipulated timelines given by the state government.

He listed other payment conditions to include registration renewal with relevant government agencies, tax payment evidences and provision of bond as a form of security for the fund.

Mr Tony Aruede, who spoke on behalf of the contractors, thanked the state government for revisiting the scheme and pledged their commitment to deliver the project before the stipulated deadline.

The LAGOSHOMS project consists of 744 homes, made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom flats in 62 blocks.

It also has facilities which include mini water works, sewage treatment plant, power generating plant, good drainage system and sufficient space designated for car parks and community activities. (NAN)