Following the ongoing rerun elections for the Kogi West senatorial zone, reports say that elections did not take place in Ajaokuta Local government Area.

Election

The following Polling units: PU:003, 004 006, Ward: Old Ajaokuta, Ajaokuta LG did not observe elections.

ALSO READ Kogi West rerun: Police impersonators arrested



INEC officials did not also show up at the polling units.