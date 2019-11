Hughie Fury has pulled out of his heavyweight fight against Pavel Sour in Monaco on Saturday due to illness.

The 25-year-old was set to feature on a world title double-header at the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

A short statement from Matchroom Boxing read: “Due to a virus Hughie Fury has unfortunately had to pull out of his fight tonight in Monaco.”

Fury has been diagnosed with acne conglobata.