Arsenal has chosen Freddie Ljungberg to be the current interim head coach with the support of Arsenal manager Per Mertesacker.

📰 @ArsenalAcademy manager Per Mertesacker will be supporting interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg in the short-term.



Per will be in the dugout at Carrow Road tomorrow.

Ljungberg, who won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups at Arsenal, said: “It is a great, great honour that is how I feel. I have this energy inside me and it is special.

“There is sadness obviously with what has happened with the club, but excitement too with what is coming up and the chance to play.

“It is just a great honour and that is what I told the players – you guys have to do the job, I can help and support, but for me, it is a great, great honour.

“I was proud, honoured that they trusted me to do it and deliver that. I felt excited because I feel we have some very good football players here and it is a great club. I felt excitement at such a big thing.”