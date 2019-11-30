Our free rides on the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail line will begin today and run through March, 2020. Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation has said.

Just In: Gunmen attack FRSC officials on Lokoja- Okene Road

He also said ‘Commuters on that route can take advantage of it and save on transportation during the festive season & beyond. Let’s ride to the #NextLevel‘

The free ride Amaechi said the take-off point for the free ride to Ibadan is Iju.

The minister of transportation made this known in his twitter handle on Saturday