Jurgen Klopp says he is unsure of the severity of Fabinho’s injury, but says the outcome is “massive” after the midfielder limped off in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Fabinho, who has played in all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season, limped off in the first half after team-mate Dejan Lovren attempted to tackle Hirving Lozano.

He was replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum in the 19th minute and is banned for Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Brighton on Saturday, but Klopp will be keen to have him back for the Merseyside derby next Wednesday.