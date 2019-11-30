President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday perform the ground breaking ceremony for the University of Transportation, Daura and commission the Kwanar Gwante (Shargalle Road), which is off Kano-Daura Road in Katsina State.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He stated that the President had since arrived in Daura, Katsina State, after attending the 5th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

According to him, President Buhari arrived the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport at 4.20 p.m and was received by Governor Aminu Masari.

He said: ”The President, who is on a five-day official visit to the state, will on Monday participate in a ground breaking ceremony for the University of Transportation, Daura and commission the Kwanar Gwante (Shargalle Road), which is off Kano-Daura Road.

”The specialised university, which will be built by CCECC Nigerian Ltd, will focus on research and development of human capital for the transport sector.

”The President will depart Daura on Tuesday for Kaduna.”

