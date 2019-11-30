Kenneth Omeruo, Leganes defender is confident he won’t be out of action for too long following the injury he picked up in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to champions Barcelona.

READ ALSO: How Unai Emery was sacked



Omeruo, who put up a fine performance in the encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Burtaque was replaced in the 83rd minute by Rodri Tarin.

The former Chelsea star has given a positive update on the injury but has not provided an estimate of how long he will spend on the sidelines.