Nigeria will find out their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group opponents on January 7, 2020.

According to Confederation of African Football (CAF), the draw ceremony will hold at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Countries ranked from 1st to 26th in the latest rankings and 14 first-round winners, will be paired into 10 groups of four teams.

The 10 countries will progress to the third round, where they will play on a home-and-away basis, to produce the five that will fly the continent’s flag at the World Cup.

The first round of games for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will be played between March 23 and 31, 2020.