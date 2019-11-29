In a bid to ensure that more women are actively involved in surveying, Women-in-surveying (WIS) has called on more women to take up surveying as a profession.

FCT Chapter Women -in- Surveying

This call was made at the annual appreciation dinner hosted by the FCT Women- in- Surveying in Abuja on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Women Leadership Institute empowers 120 women with entrepreneur, leadership certification



Daily Times reports that Women- In- Surveying is a sub group of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, whose mission is to propagate the “gospel” of surveying to the youth, especially the girl child, through organizing regional conferences across the country annually and holding career talks in secondary school in the FCT and its environs.

Speaking to Daily Times, Florence Olayiwola Samuel, FCT WIS coordinator, stated that Nigerian women are fast taking the front portion in their choosing careers and fields of endeavours, without engaging in a debate of cause and effect of the impact of female surveyors.

Florence also stated that, “Surveying is a very lucrative profession. As a woman, you are always given priority in a man’s world.”

In addition, she said, “There is also this respect that comes with a woman doing surveying in a male dominated environment. You tend to have more advantage because you become noticed where men are struggling to be seen.”

“You will be noticed first when you go for interviews where we have more men than women, you will be given preference.”

Similarly, despite the challenges faced by women in surveying, Stephanie Paul, the northern regional coordinator, urged women who are already in the profession or are about taking up the profession, to make passion a driving force, to enable them sell out especially in the midst of the male- dominated society.

Meanwhile, Charity Michael, a fellow of the group, said WIS is presently advocating against the issue of violence among women in Nigeria.

According to Charity, “Women- in -Surveying are categorically telling Nigerians to shun violence against women.”

She revealed that the group is on an awareness campaign in various states, sensitizing women on the need to know their rights as women.