British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Friday said that Britain would leave the EU by Jan. 31 at the latest if his Conservative Party wins a majority in the election in two weeks time.

READ ALSO: Boris Johnson is unfit to be a prime minister – Bennett



“If we can get a working majority then we will come on Jan. 31 at the absolute latest,” Johnson said.

He also repeated his message that he saw no reason why Britain would need to extend the transition period after Brexit beyond the end of 2020.

Asked if he would rather be prime minister or have Britain leave the EU, he replied: “I would rather get us out of the EU. I can tell you that.”

Similarly, Johnson said that he would not say how many children he had, saying that he would not “put them on the pitch” ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

“I love my children very much, but they are not standing at this election, and I am not, therefore, going to comment,” said Johnson, whose colorful love life has attracted tabloid attention in the past.

“I am not going to put them on to the pitch in this election.”

When asked if he was going to have more children, Johnson, 55, who is living at Downing Street with his partner Carrie Symonds after separating from his wife last year, said: “I’m not going to get into discussions (on this).”