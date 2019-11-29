Arsenal have identified Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement for Unai Emery if the Gunners decide to sack the Spaniard.

Unai Emery

According to BBC sport coach Emery is under pressure after a winless run of six matches across all competitions.

Arsenal have only won four of 13 Premier League games this season.

BBC Sport understands that if Emery is sacked and Nuno is allowed to speak to Arsenal, then the Portuguese would be a strong contender to take over.

Nuno said it would be “disrespectful” to talk about being linked with Arsenal when asked in a news conference before his side’s Europa League tie against Braga on Thursday.

“I wouldn’t ever mention an issue which is not a reality,” he said. “Speaking about a job which has a manager would be disrespectful and I will not do so.”

The pressure on Arsenal manager Unai Emery intensified as Daichi Kamada’s brilliant double earned Eintracht Frankfurt victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners boss came into this Europa League match having failed to lead his team to victory in their previous six outings, and this latest defeat means this is their longest winless run since February 1992.

At full-time the Spaniard appeared to make a gesture to the sparse home support as they jeered him, with some holding ‘Emery Out’ posters having watched their side surrender control against a team who were a clear second best in the first period.

However, Arsenal will seal qualification for the last 32 if they avoid a heavy defeat at Standard Liege in their final Group F game.

