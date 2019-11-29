Sokoto – The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has ratified the election of Mr Mustapha Isah as the new President of the body.

Mustapha Isah

The ratification came up at the 15th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC 2019) in Sokoto on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he was immediately sworn in.

Isah succeeds Mrs Funke Egbemode who resigned as the President of the NGE following her appointment as the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun.

In his acceptance speech, Isah thanked members for the confidence reposed in him.

“I am not the best. Anyone of us is capable of being the president.

“I am ready to listen to everyone. I will not fail you; I will listen to all.

“ I will make the Guild an indivisible entity.

“I will not trade with the name of the Guild and I shall be just to everyone,’’ he said. (NAN)