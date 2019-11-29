By Philip Clement, Abuja

In a bid to improve bilateral ties and investment inflow, Nigeria and Japanese government have set the Japanese Business Facilitation Council (JNBFC).

According to a statement by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, the Council is co-chaired by Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Ambassador Yutaka Kikuta and Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms Yewande Sadiku.

The statement added that at a formal inauguration of the Council which took place at the NIPC head office in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Sunday Edet Akpan, stated that he has been following the growing interest in Nigeria from Japanese companies.

The Minister pledged the commitment of the council in encouraging more Japanese companies to make Nigeria their investment destination in the continent.

In his remarks, Ambassador Kikuta explained that “The Council is a symbol of cooperation for a brighter future of economic cooperation between both countries and should strengthen bilateral relations between both countries. While pledging to put in his best as co-Chair of the Council, he expressed high hopes that the Council would facilitate prospective and existing Japanese investors’ interest in Nigeria,”

Also speaking, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Yewande Sadiku stated that Japan is one of 20 countries identified by the commission as strategically important to Nigeria for investment promotion.

She noted that the work of the Council will solely be driven by proactive engagements targeted at attracting and retain Japanese investments, which she expressed confidence will materialize with the Japanese culture of quality, attention to detail and strong work ethic.

She urged relevant government agencies on the Council to work with NIPC to address investors’ issues as they arise, while pledging Nigeria’s support to work with her Japanese counterpart in delivering the objectives of the Council.

According to the NIPC, the creation of business facilitation council was the outcome of agreements between President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan during the 7th Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD 7) that took place in Japan in August 2019.

Nigeria’s representatives on the Council include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, NIPC, NAFDAC, SON, NEPC, FIRS and Abuja Chamber of Commerce & Industry, while Japan is represented by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Japan International Corporation Agency and the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria.