Kafanchan (Kaduna) – Rice farmers in the south of Kaduna State have been advised to avail themselves of the loan facility offered by the Central Bank of Nigeria to boost productivity.

Alhaji Mohammed Numbu, Chairman, Kaduna State chapter of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Kafanchan on Friday.

He lamented the low patronage of the loan facility in respect of rice production by people of the area.

“I urge youths to desist from the scramble for non-existent white collar jobs and avail themselves of the loan so as to fully participate in the rice production programme to boost food production.

“The handful of people currently participating in the programme across the area is far below the expectation of the association bearing in mind that loans will soon be disbursed to interested farmers for rice cultivation ahead of the dry season,” he said.

Numbu, however, appealed to those who benefited from the loan early this year to endeavour to pay back, especially since the yields were good across the area, as against last year.

He said that prompt payment of the loan would enable the farmers have another offer aside from providing new farmers the opportunity to also get.

Numbu lauded President Mohammadu Buhari’s support towards rice production which, he said, was yielding desired results, urging farmers to reciprocate the gesture to achieve set objectives. (NAN)