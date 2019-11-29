The federal government on Thursday arraigned Friday Komboyein the former Speaker of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for alleged abuse of office.

A statement issued by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the tribunal, Ibraheem AL-Hassan, stated that a former clerk of the Assembly, Aaron Timiye, former accountant, Thomas Tamaraodubo, Owudogu Edward and Koroye were also arraigned.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Defence counsel led by Mr. Diriyai Dambo (SAN), earlier requested that the matter be struck out because according to him, the issue under contention has been amicably resolved and payment has been effected which led to the withdrawal of the petition by the petitioner, Israel Sunny Goli.

However, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Danladi Umar, over-ruled Dambo, saying that the matter before the tribunal is criminal in nature and only the attorney general of the federation has the right to withdraw it and not the petitioner.

Also, Justice Julie Anabor, a member of the panel in her clarification, told the defence counsel that the matter was brought to the tribunal on the strength of the investigation carried out by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and not on the strength of the petition.

She urged the defence counsel to wait for the trial and eventual decision of the tribunal or if he has any objection, to file such objections.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Peter Danladi, had told the court that the letter written by the petitioner suggesting withdrawal of his petition has no effect on the charge.

The prosecution counsel said he would call two witnesses, one of them the petitioner who was absent in court on Thursday and therefore, applied for a short adjournment to enable him present the witnesses.

Consequently, the matter was adjourned to December 17 for hearing.

The federal government also on Thursday arraigned former Senator Emmanuel Onwe from Ebonyi state on a one- count charge for allegedly refusing to return the assets declaration form.

But, the prosecutor, Peter Danladi, asked for adjournment to enable the state counsel who is in -charge of the matter to handle it. He said the lawyer is currently attending a course.

Though the defence counsel objected to the request, saying he had already deposed to a preliminary objection before the court and had served the prosecution team, he claimed that his client had declared his asset and returned the form at the appropriate time frame, showing the notification slip as evidence.

The tribunal said the matter will be given accelerated hearing and adjourned until December 18.