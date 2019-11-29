A student of Girls Secondary School, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu State, Miss Chidiogo Jane Onoh, has emerged the overall winner of the maiden edition of the essay writing competition of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

In a letter to the principal of the school, the Director-General of BPE, Alex A. Okoh, stated that Miss Onoh’s entry in the essay writing competition titled: The Reason for Government Reforms and Privatization of Public Enterprises, “was adjudged the best by the Bureau’s team of evaluators”.

Okoh congratulated the student for emerging the overall winner in the country as well as the school for producing the winner.

The Director-General consequently invited Miss Onoh to the award ceremony scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at BPE Main Conference Room, Abuja at 10am.

It would be recalled that Model Secondary School, Nsukka, in Enugu State, recently emerged the 5th best school in public category for 2019 President’s Teachers & Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The prestigious national award conferred on the school at the Eagle Square, Abuja, by the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, was sequel to the general assessment of infrastructure, E-Library, quality teaching & learning in public secondary schools in Nigeria, by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The outstanding feat, according to the Executive Chairman of Enugu State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Barr. Nestor Ezeme, who received the award on behalf of the school, was a fallout from various educational interventions by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, which ensured the overhaul of all classroom blocks at Model Secondary School, Nsukka, construction of dormitories and dining hall with state-of-the-art facilities”.

Other pivotal interventions, according to him, include “installation of ICT/E-Library through the works department of the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) and recruitment and training of quality teachers, leading to excellent performance of the school’s JSS3 and SS3 students in junior and senior WAEC, respectively, among others”.