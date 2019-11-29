Governor Seriake Dickson has attributed the historic feat of being the first governor to successfully complete a second term in office in Bayelsa state to divine intervention.

Dickson won the Bayelsa governorship election in 2011 and won his re-election in 2015 to break the jinx of single tenure for governors in the state from 1999 till date.

However, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which had maintained a grip of power since 1999 lost the November 16 polls to the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Dickson’s watch.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, who made the disclosure on Friday in Yenagoa, quoted the governor as having made the assertion when the set of 1992 Rivers state University of Science and Technology law students paid him a solidarity visit.

Seriake Dickson

The governor added that if not for God’s intervention, he would not have been able to break the jinx to be the first governor to do a straight two-term in office.

“I thank you for your abiding solidarity. This is not the first time individually and collectively, you have been here to encourage and to support me in all these period that I have remained here as governor,” Dickson said.

He noted that God is not through with him yet, as he never imagined he was going to become governor of Bayelsa state, but the grace and mercy of God took him to the exalted position.

The governor added that he has done his best for the development of the state which history would acknowledge and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of compromising the integrity and legitimacy of the outcome of November 16 governorship election in the state.

He alleged that the electoral umpire connived with security agencies to concoct results in favour of the APC, maintaining that there was no election as the APC came with already prepared results in connivance with INEC and the security agencies who forced it on the people.

According him, the election was a predetermined concoction of figures in the image and likeness of an election, but which fell far short of internationally acceptable standards of civility and democratic norms.

He added that the outcome of the last election if not redressed, poses a real danger and looming possibility of the state being taken backwards and affecting generations of Bayelsans negatively.

Gov. Dickson however, expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to examine the merits of the two cases pending in the Court of Appeal and doing justice for the overall benefit of Bayelsa people.

Read Also: Ajaokuta – Kaduna – Kano pipeline construction to begin soon, says Buhari at Gas summit

Mr. Kenneth Eke and Chuks Ughuro, who spoke on behalf of other classmates, extolled the virtues of Gov. Dickson.

They described him as a phenomenal and visionary leader, an academic and philosopher whose tenure impacted lives positively and transformed the state.

His classmates recalled that Dickson would forever be remembered not just as governor, but as a former member of the House of Representatives.

According to them, the governor was instrumental in the declaration of the doctrine of necessity that saw the emergence of Goodluck Jonathan as President of Nigeria in spite of mounting opposition.

They said Dickson’s signature projects in education, health, social and physical infrastructure such as roads and hospitals have made him to prove his detractors wrong.