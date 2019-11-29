All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Charles Enya who has filed a suit, seeking the amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari serve third term in office ‘is most likely being sponsored by the desperate and misguided opposition’

The National Publicity Secretary, of the APC Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that Charles Enya’s legal action would be followed every step of the way, by using all legal means to thwart his devilish efforts to create chaos in our country.

APC in a statement Thursday said that at the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, President Buhari didn’t mince words about his intention against serving third term in office.

Buhari at the NEC meeting declared that he would abide by and uphold the oath of office, he took, swearing by the holy book he believes in.

“The Party had initially chosen to ignore him. However, it has become important to send a clear message to him and such other agent provocateurs.

“At the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, President Buhari didn’t mince words and he is not the type that talks tongue-in-cheek.

He pointedly said he would abide by the constitution and uphold the oath of took, swearing by the holy book he believes in.

This he said was besides his advanced made such an idea beyond his contemplation.

“The NEC meeting highlights released to the media by the party equally quoted the President admonishing APC members, leaders and elected officials to reposition themselves in their respective constituencies so as to sustain the administration’s landmark legacies beyond 2023 when the President’s constitutionally permitted terms end.

“The president said history would not be fair to members if the APC collapses after his second term. What better proof is required of the President’s resolve to abide by the constitution on term limit?

“The Party is, however, by this statement sending a strong signal to such other busybodies like Charles Enya who may be contemplating testing the resolve of our government on our mission to work for the best for our country to be ready to face the law.

“We would follow this new enemy of our country, who is most likely being sponsored by the desperate and misguided opposition, every step of the way, using all legal means to thwart his devilish efforts to create chaos in our country.