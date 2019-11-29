…Says it’s the only way to foster broad-based prosperity required to create a country that caters for all

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all state Governors to intensify efforts to instill improved fiscal transparency and accountability as well as promote fiscal efficiency and optimum use of the nation’s very scarce resources.

Speaking at the 18th National Productivity Day and conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award, President Buhari called on all Nigerians to collectively resolve to fight and expose corruption and the corrupt.

This, he said, is the only way to foster a broad-based prosperity required to create a country that is not only for a few privileged, but caters for all Nigerians.

“The thrust of this administration is to consolidate on the achievements made in the last four years by intensifying efforts on security, restructuring the economy and fighting corruption, correcting the lapses made, tackling emerging challenges facing the country and taking bold steps in transforming our country and setting her on a sound and sustainable path to an enviable height,” he said.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, while congratulating the Awardees, urged them to see the honour as a push to do more.

“We celebrate you today for your outstanding achievements and breakthroughs. I trust that this award would propel you to greater heights. To whom much is given, much is expected. I therefore urge you all to redouble your efforts in serving our great nation and humanity.

“Productivity is crucial in creating the conditions necessary to achieve sustainable national growth and development. Productivity makes things work and makes things work better.

Let us all make productivity a household word and part of our everyday life. It is only such sustained efforts that can transform our national economy to become more productive, secure, stable and competitive.

“Our gathering here today practically demonstrates our commitment to the promotion of the ideals of a productive nation given the significant role of productivity in wealth creation, employment generation, social progress and improved standard of living in our people.

“It is also an indication of the firm commitment of government to entrench the culture of productivity and excellence in the psyche of all Nigerians.

“Nigeria as a country is blessed with enormous human and natural resources and therefore has every reason to be a major economic power. To transform these nature given resources into source of strength requires creativity, innovation, resourcefulness, hard work and dedication,” the President stated.

Describing the theme for this year’s celebration, “Productivity for National Re-Engineering, Security and Growth” as not only being timely but apt, Buhari said it represents a strong affirmation of the central place of productivity in achieving sustainable national economic growth and development.

“To trigger and sustain growth momentum, productivity is absolutely critical.

“This administration recognises the critical role of infrastructure in ensuring a rapid economic growth and development, we have therefore made massive investments in power, rail and road.

Our economic diversification programmes are yielding positive results. Our ease of doing business policies and programmes are already impacting Micro, Small and enterprises as well as manufacturing, mining and agriculture, among other key sectors.

“We are now ranked 131 on the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Index by moving up 15 places from the 2018 position of 146.

The nation has also been recognised as one of the most improved economies in the world for running a business. Our country has steadily returned to the path of growth,” Buhari added.