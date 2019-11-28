African football legend Yaya Toure, took to his twitter handle to share exactly how he felt on visiting Maldives as part of the FIFA legends programme.

“They gave me an amazing welcome and I was really moved by it”

Yaya Toure has starred all over the world in his 18-year playing career. Starting out with ASEC Mimosa in his native Côte d’Ivoire, he went on to play for the likes of Monaco, Barcelona and Manchester City before moving to his current employers, Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai.