A final year student of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) identified as Prince Digbani reportedly committed suicide at his off-campus apartment in Aluu on Monday November 25.

The department of electrical engineering student was reportedly advised against committing suicide after hinting about it while telling his friends that “he doesn’t feel fulfilled”.

Friends of the native of Bille in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State rushed down to his apartment after he failed to pick his calls after sharing suicidal posts on his Whatsapp status.

The deceased who was given red oil to drink by his co-tenants who found him convulsing upon breaking down his door after hearing a loud noise, was pronounced dead at Lulu-Briggs medical centre where he was subsequently rushed to. It was gathered that he took a poisonous substance.

Digbani’s corpse was deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Mortuary after his relatives were contacted.