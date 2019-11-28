The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mohammed Bukar, has said that road infrastructure deficit and its attendant adverse effect on the transport sector has remained a major impediment to the economic prosperity of Nigeria.

He noted that good road network plays a major role, especially in the area of food supply, employment generation and wealth creation.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Stephen Kilebi, made the disclosure at the ongoing meeting of federal and state permanent secretaries at the 25th National Council on Works in Calabar, Cross River state.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting: “Infrastructure as the pathway for prosperity,” Bukar identified road infrastructure as a necessary factor for the unity of Nigeria.

Describing the theme of the meeting as apt and deliberately chosen to address issues of job creation, poverty alleviation and wealth creation, Bukar, who was represented by the Director of Highways, Planning and Development, Chibike Uzo, reassured Nigerians of his ministry’s commitment to integrating and developing Nigerian roads infrastructure through the completion of projects with positive impact capable of providing more conducive environment for local and foreign investments.

In her address, the Permanent Secretary, Cross River state Ministry of Works, Dr. Ihort Achu, said the issues of road infrastructure were crucial to the economic development of Cross River state in particular and Nigeria in general.