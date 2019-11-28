The Police Command in Enugu State says abducted Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu, serving under Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, has been released.

Recall that Asadu was abducted on Monday by unknown persons in Nsukka town.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the release to NAN on Wednesday, said that the priest was released this evening.

Amaraizu said that the priest had been reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka.

“The kidnapped Nsukka Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu, has been released and reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka this evening,’’ he said.

The police spokesman, however, did not give further details on the release.

Reports gathered that another abducted Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue, was released and reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu 10 days ago.

While about a month ago, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu, Deputy Rector, Queen of the Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, was released by his abductors.

Madu was kidnapped at the seminary’s gate on Oct. 29.