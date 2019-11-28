Kaduna – The Kaduna State Police Command, said it had arrest no fewer than 39 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits and armed robbers within the past few weeks in Kaduna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo made the disclosure in a press briefing at the command’s headquarters on Thursday in Kaduna.

Sabo said, “I am pleased to update you on the achievements recorded in suppressing criminal activities in the state during the past few weeks.

According to him, the Command has intensified efforts towards ensuring safety and security of the populace through some coordinated raiding of criminal hideouts.

“This is being carried out by our gallant Operatives and the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS) and IRT as well as active Community Engagement Initiative in line with the Inspector General of Police mandate on Community Policing.

“These efforts have gained some remarkable results which led to the arrest of 39 suspected criminals comprising of largely suspected Kidnappers, Armed Bandits, Armed Robbers, Culpable Homicide suspects, Cattle Rustlers and Internet Fraudsters, among others,” he said.

Sabo disclosed that the following exbhit were recovered from the suspects which include ,10 AK47 Rifles, four Pump Action, two Locally Made Pistols and one Locally Made gun.

Also 154 live Ammunition, 17 Cartridges, four vehicles, four Motorcycles and host of other recoveries.

He explained that the Command like other Commands across the country has some peculiar security challenges amongst which are; armed banditry, Cattle rustling, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery and other violent crimes against law abiding citizens of the state.

“However, we have succeeded in reducing these crimes within our towns, villages and to a large extend on our major highways,” Sabo said.

He added that the command had been relatively calm, as the bandits can no longer carry out any coordinated attack largely due to our strategic deployment as well as the public support we receive which forced the criminals to resort to soft targets at outskirts and hamlets where there are no firm security structures.

Sabo revealed that some of these suspects confessed to series of kidnapping within and outside the State including the killing of Police Personnel and two other victims at Kangimi after collecting millions of naira as ransom.

“In view of the successes recorded and the drastic reduction in crime rate in the Command within the period under review, we cannot afford to relent in our effort to sustain the gains.

He, therefore, called on the general public to continue to be supportive of the Police in various ways they could to ensure peace and stability of businesses and the social environment in the State.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who attended the briefing commended the Police for the effort.

Aruwan said the state government would continue to support security agencies to rid the state of crime and criminality.

He said fighting crime and criminality was a collective effort and urged residents to support government and security agencies in the fight against crime in the state. (NAN)

