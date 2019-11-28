A Nigerian actress, Aisha Lawal has revealed how she nearly died a year ago while being delivered of a baby.

She made this known on her verified twitter handle on Thursday.

She wrote:

“365 days ago, the angel of death kept knocking, but my faithful God said NO, not today, not anytime soon🙏🙏 1 whole week of persistent false contractions/labour, Baby rested on pelvic bone,cldnt walk or bend,sagging cervix, 13 hrs of serious labour, serious tears and stitches after vagina birth, sudden postpartum hemorrhage, causes not known, emergency theatre, lungs collating water while undergoing treatment in theatre while I was unconscious, 48 hrs in ICU (All ds while my mind kept telling me I was nt gonna mk it😢) stitches got healed finally exactly 1 month after childbirth 😢.

So tell me why I won’t be grateful, Oba to fi anu gba mi, Olorun to rami pada,Olohun to ni ma si wa laye lati jeri oruko oun, SO IT’S OFFICIALLY MY DAUGHTER AND I ‘S BIRTHDAY COZ I WAS GIVEN ANOTHER CHANCE TO LIVE, IT’S ZEE’S 1ST BIRTHDAY AND MY OWN REBIRTH TOO🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏ALHAMDULIAHIROBILAMIN 🙏🙏🙏🙏 I NEED UR PRAYERS COZ DT’S WOT KIPS ME GOING❤❤❤ NB MY FRNDS IN D US WERE D REAL MPV #FUNMILOLAOGUNSOLA#SHEYIASHEKUN EVEN THOUGH U GUYS WERE BOTH PREGNANT THEN🙏🙏🙏🙏 GOD BLESS YOU BOTH #SHEYIASHEKUN SAID “I HAVE NVR BIN DT SCARED IN MY LIFE “

SEE PHOTO BELOW: