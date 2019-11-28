Owolabi Olajide and Hannah Obadina have emerged champions at the just concluded 14th Coronation Anniversary Golf Tournament held at Abeokuta Golf Club, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Over a hundred golfers across the South West States, Kwara and Edo State featured in the tourney organized in honour of His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV CFR , Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland sponsored by OANDO.

The Abeokuta golfer, Olajide, handicap one, was at his best form at the tournament when he played a net score of 69 to emerge winner in men’s category ahead of Igbokwe O. (hcp. 17) from Dolphin golf club.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of trophies and other valuable prizes to winners in various categories as well as others who distinguished themselves at the one day tourney.