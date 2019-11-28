Ogun state government says that it is determined to end the spread of the HIV virus by 2030, in line with the United Nations programme on HIV/AIDS.

Executive Secretary, Ogun state Agency for the Control of AIDS (OGUNSACA), Dr. Kehinde Fatungase restated the state’s commitment at a press conference to commemorate the 2019 World AIDS day, with the theme: “Communities make the difference” held at the Press Centre, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

He said communities have a major role to play in the elimination of the epidemic in the state, noting that communities have to do with a social group of any size whose members reside in a specific locality, share government and often have a common cultural and historical heritage.

“2019 World AIDS day reminds us of an opportunity to harness the power of people and communities in a bid to control the spread of the HIV virus as it remains the only way to ensure that ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 in Nigeria is possible,” Fatungase said

Fatungase said that the state has the highest prevalence rate of HIV in the south west with a 1.6 per cent prevalence rate which is still above the national prevalence rate, adding that approximately 150, 000 people died from AIDS related illnesses in Nigeria in 2017.

According to him, seven states account for 50 per cent of people living with HIV and they are Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Lagos, Oyo and Kano states.

He added that for the state to achieve the viral suppression of HIV in infected persons, it has adopted a strategy called 90-90-90 to control the transmission of HIV in the state.

The strategy, he explained involves ensuring that 90 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 90 per cent of people with diagnosed with HIV have access to antiretroviral therapy and that 90 per cent of people receiving antiretroviral therapy have sustained viral suppression.

He said efforts must be geared at continually placing people and communities first through raising awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention, noting that discrimination and ensuring gap between people who have access to HIV services and people who are being left behind has been reduced.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinda said that the country has been battling with the HIV virus since 1984, until 10 years ago when the country introduced the antiretroviral therapy in order to reduce the menace of the disease.

He advised people in the state to visit any screening centre to get tested and for them to know their status in order that they can be placed on antiretroviral medication early.