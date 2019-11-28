Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Thursday reiterated his administration’s resolve to promote the state’s Health Insurance Scheme for improved and affordable healthcare delivery for residents.

Abiodun spoke at the 2019 Treasury Board Meeting in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He promised to work with relevant agencies to make the scheme a success.

ALSO READ Drug abuse: FCT resident doctors take campaign to Wuse market



The Executive Secretary of Ogun Health Insurance Agency, Dr Afolabi Dosunmu, while presenting the organisation’s proposed budget, said plans were in place to ensure the success of the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dosunmu presented the sum of N1.60 billion as fiscal proposal, with N1.50 billion as capital expenditure and N95.7 million as current expenditure.

Dosunmu explained that the scheme would provide healthcare services to those in formal and informal sectors through pooling of resources and purchase of services among others.

He added that an indigent scheme for the less privileged would also be provided through equity fund to be made available by the state government.

Dosunmu, however, called for more government intervention to ensure improved health insurance policy.