The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, (NUC),Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has charged Directors of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) of Nigerian universities to deploy and utilize ICT in Nigerian university system.

Prof Rasheed who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr. Gidadao Bello Kumo, stated this during the presentation of the Draft Nigerian university System (NUS) ICT policy Frame work Document at the Meeting with Nigerian University ICT Directors on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that the essence of organizing the meeting is to present the Draft ICT policy framework to ICT directors in the NUS, to discuss and make input into the final document to be submitted to the NUC board for approval.

In his remarks, he further stated, ‘’the commission, in furtherance of the goal of initiating and promoting the use of ICT for quality service delivery in the NUS, has introduced computing as a discipline in the Nigerian university system (NUS) with five programs under it, viz: which are, computer science, software engineering, cyber security, information technology, and Information systems.’’

The Executive Secretary also asserted that the goal of the draft framework is to ensure the efficient deployment and the use of ICT in teaching, learning and research, as well as entrenchment of industry best practices.

‘’To achieve the objective of ensuring efficient deployment and use of ICT in teaching, learning and research, a robust ICT policy framework document that guides and guards all ICT activities in NUS is required,’’ he stated.

Prof Rasheed added that the commission will continue to initiate programs that will promote proficiency in the use of ICT for service delivery.

‘’You will agree with me that every sector of the national economy, and by extension the world economy, is ICT driven. The advancement of information and communication technologies, their applications and deployment to professional practice in education at all levels in Nigeria must be appreciated.

‘’this advancement is in line with one of the goals of the National universities Commission (NUC), which is to initiate and promote proficiency in the use of ICT for service delivery within the commission and the Nigerian university System,’’ he explained.

He implored the ICT Directors to collaborate amongst themselves, share knowledge and possible resources towards optimal deployment and utilization of ICT in Nigerian university system.

‘’to achieve effective utilization of ICT in Nigerian Universities, the process of organizing yourselves into a functional committee of Directors of ICT of Nigerian universities should commence.’’

Earlier, the Acting Director Research, Innovation and information Technology, Lawal Mohammed Faruk, said the vision of the framework is to further improve the standards of Nigerian universities and subsequently make them centres of excellence in Africa, where the potential of ICT is harnessed to serve as a catalyst for effective teaching, research and innovation.

On his part, the Acting Director of ICT, Novena University, Delta State, Mr. Tunde Afehikhu, explained that the meeting is crucial for ICT directors to enrich them with knowledge of access control, implementation of software, and guide against using pirated software but registered software.

‘’They have called us to let us know about a draft policy framework so that participants will contribute in the necessary areas. It is to ensure that our university will deploy ICT properly and use it for teaching, learning and research,’’ he said.