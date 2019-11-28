Lagos – The chief executive officer of Jumia Nigeria, Mrs Juliet Anammah has stated that Keke Napep (Tricycle) is one of the bizarre things Nigerians searched for on the platform during the weeks leading up to the company’s Black Friday campaign slated for Friday, November 29th, 2019. This, according to her, is an affirmation of the trust that shoppers have in the platform for finding everyday essentials.



Anammah, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos, said the Nigerian entrepreneurs and consumers always remain the biggest beneficiaries of the Black Friday campaigns. This is because all the products listed on the Jumia platform are data driven to enable consumers find the products they want at a price that’s convenient for both the sellers and consumers.



In line with the McKinsey’s Lion Go Digital Report, online shopping could account for up to 10% of retail sales in Africa (with a value of around US $75 billion) by 2025, as more Africans gain access to the internet. “Campaigns such as Black Friday will contribute significantly to driving e-commerce adoption,“ she said.



“We plan Black Friday campaigns 6 months ahead of time. We engage in consumer focus groups and multiple workshops with consumers to understand some of the things they want to buy on Jumia. So, it starts with the consumers first. We share the data we obtain with our sellers to influence the kind of products they should list on our platform during special campaigns like Black Friday and at a price that is convenient for both parties,” she stated.



Although Jumia introduced the Black Friday campaign to Nigerians in 2014, two years after it established its presence in the country, consumers response to the campaign has been tremendous.

“Consumers response to Black Friday has been tremendous since we introduced the shopping event to Nigerians in 2014. Year on year, we’ve seen it grow. Nigerians are very responsive to campaigns like these. It’s really about bringing the best of deals from our sellers and brand owners to the consumers. And they respond quite positively. Black Friday is a time when consumers are looking for deals; they want to get the best prices on anything that they want’ she noted.



Anammah emphasized that the company sources exclusive deals and communicates those deals well ahead of time, that somehow influences what people are searching for. “What people search for are triggered by the exclusive deals we have, treasure hunts and flash sales. People are searching for phones, appliances, TVs, many brands such as Reckitt Benckiser, Binatone, HP, Scanfrost among others,” she concluded.



Nexus, UKA, HP, Microsoft, Samsung, and Binatone are among the top leading global brands partnering with Jumia for the campaign this year.