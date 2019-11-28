The Police Command in Niger on Thursday warned troublemakers to steer clear during and after Saturday’s Local Government elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, gave the warning at a meeting with head of security agencies, leaders of political parties,religious leaders and traditional rulers of Suleja and Gurara local government areas, in Suleja.

Usman said the police and other security agencies had put in place an elaborate security arrangement to prevent political violence during and after the elections.

He said the security agencies were working in synergy to ensure crisis-free elections in the 4,950 pulling units without threats to lives and property.

” We have identified trouble spots and deployed well trained armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the elections across the 274 wards in the state.

” I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of Niger that they can come out freely to exercise their franchise on Nov.30, without fear of political molestation.” Any person or group of people found engaging in acts capable of disrupting the electoral process would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the security measures put in place would enable eligible residents to participate in all electoral processes without any threats.

He advised leaders of political parties in the state to prevail on their supporters to shun all forms of violence before, during and after the elections.

“Ballot snatching will not be tolerated as the security measures put in place will adequately deal with such act.” Contestants and their political party leaders must impress on their supporters to shun all kinds of violence and thuggery.”

”As Police and other security agencies will be visible, present in all the pulling units and collation centres to enable eligible residents to exercise their civic right in a peaceful political atmosphere,”he said.

He appealed to parents not to allow their children be used as political thugs during the elections as anyone found perpetrating political violence would be punished.

Alhaji Ahmed Kassim, former Chairman of Suleja Local Government, appealed to security agencies to provide a level playing ground during the conduct of the elections.

Yakubu Yarima, PDP Secretary Gurara Local Government Area, called for free ,fair and credible elections.” As Democrats, we are ready to accept the outcome of the elections if the elections are transparent “, he said.

Adamu Madalla, Chairman PDP Suleja, said that already the party had reached out to its teaming supporters to shun violence and thuggery for the success of the party’s candidates.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by some heads of various security agencies from Suleja and Gurara, representatives of various political parties, candidates and members of the NURTW.