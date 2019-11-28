OXFAM International, an international non -governmental organization interested in budget monitoring across the world has advised state governments in the country to be open and transparent in their budgeting processes from inputs to implementation.

OXFAM representative, Mr. Henry Ushie, who gave the advice, also identified Lagos and Rivers states as among the states that have refused to open up their budget processes and appealed to the states to carry the people along by making their budgets public for all to see.

Ushie made the appeal in a chat with our correspondent on Thursday in Port Harcourt, during an exchange meeting on participatory budgeting and fair taxation organized by Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre in conjunction with OXFAM International.

“States like Rivers and Lagos have never put their budgets in the public space. So, there is a lot of secrecy, a lot of lack of transparency in those states. So, we’ll continue to work with them, telling them the need to know that they need to make their budgets open.

“For example, Delta state was one of the first states to make its budget open last year. As at February last year, Delta state had posted its budget on its website,” Ushie said, adding that his organization, OXFAM International also works with civil society groups like Community Development (CODE).

In her opening remarks at the event, Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Emem Okon welcomed participants and informed that the meeting is to share experiences, learn from each other as well as encourage one another.

Presentations were made at the meeting from participants drawn from Enugu, Delta, Cross River and Rivers states.