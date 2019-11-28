Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has said no to former governor , Abdulaziz Yari’s upkeep allowances

Matawalle on Wednesday also said that Yari, paid himself N300million severance before leaving office in May.

Matawalle made the call in Gusau on Wednesday while assenting a law to repeal the law for Pensions and Other Entitlements of the past political leaders in the state.

Matawalle speaking said : “I was shocked when I received a letter from former governor Yari for the payment of the money that the failure of which I learned, the former governor threatened my administration with a court case.

“I called a meeting with my deputy, as well as the speaker of the state House of Assembly and we all agreed that we do not have any interest in such retirement allowance.

“The immediate past administration in the state left behind pensions liabilities of local government workers, primary school teachers and state civil servants amounting to about N10 billion.

“Apart from other liabilities such as promotion benefits, workers annual increment and the rest which have put the state in a terrible financial quagmire.

“The immediate past governor Yari is requesting the state government to pay him a whopping amount of N120 million annually, made up of a monthly upkeep allowance of N10 million.

“The ex-governor, who recently wrote to the state government in this regard, was also under the repealed law supposed to be collecting the exact amount he was collecting as his monthly salary while as governor which should continue for him for life as his pension.

“In addition to these, he is supposed to get two vehicles to be bought by the State Government and replaceable after every four years; free medical treatment for former Governor and his immediate families and vacation within Nigeria and outside.

“Thirty days vacation within Nigeria or outside Nigeria and a 5-bedroom house in any location of the choice of the former Governor within the country,” he disclosed. .

He said media has vital role to play in supporting peace and stability in the society.

According to him, his administration inherited serious security challenges from the immediate past administration.

“With prayers and well wishes of our people, peace and stability have been restored in the state since the inception of our administration.

“We need media support to sustain the peaceful coexistence being enjoyed by our people”, he said.

The governor cautioned media practitioners, especially the social media users to avoid peddling rumours and fake news that could lead to violence and disruption of peace and stability in the state.

He said his administration would not fold its arms to allow some disgruntled individuals or group of people to disrupt the existing peace being enjoyed in the state

He noted that “the repealed law which was hurriedly passed by the immediate past administration of the state did not take into account the social and economic realities of the state.”

Matawalle promised that his administration would only pay allowances as provided by the Revenue and Fiscal Mobilization Commission.