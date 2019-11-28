Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained his squad selection for the Europa League game against Astana.

Ole said the clash in Kazakhstan would be an 18 man party.

Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw only players in the group who have made more than 20 first-team appearances for United will bring in their experience.

There will be a youthful look to the line-up with a number of our successful Under-23 players handed valuable experience at this level.

Max Taylor is in the squad after his recovery from cancer treatment, which is something that warrants special attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Grant, at the age of 36, will make his first start for the club he supported as a boy, while Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird and Dylan Levitt will make their debuts.