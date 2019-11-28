President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, led other senators, friends and well-wishers to rejoice with Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who was recently elevated as a member of the body of benchers.

Sen. Bamidele, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, was recently appointed the newest member of the prestigious professional body.

According to an official letter announcing the appointment, Sen. Bamidele, a seasoned legal practitioner was considered for the membership of the body “sequel to the resolution by the body of benchers that chairmen of the National Assembly committees on judiciary should be made members of the body by virtue of the office.”

Lawan said the officials responsible for the appointment of Sen. Bamidele as a member of the body of benchers “have taken the right decision.

“This is one of the best decisions they have made,” Lawan said in Abuja, on Wednesday night at a dinner organised by friends of the senator to celebrate the appointment.

“Sen. Bamidele is one individual; one man that you can rely on. You can go to sleep when you have an understanding with him. This is one person that tries all the time to get us to be calm in whatever situation we find ourselves.

“Today, he is a pillar that we in the Senate are proud of. Here is a man who uses soft and palatable words to achieve great things,” Lawan added.

The Senate President said his relationship with Sen. Bamidele has gone beyond colleagues, but they were now brothers.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege said he was full of excitement because “we are here to honour our friend and our brother; a man of very strong convictions and a man of faith.

“Sen. Bamidele, from the very first day he set his foot in the Senate, we knew where he stood. Once he’s with you, he’s with you indeed. His word is always his bond.

“It is because of the way he holds himself, his very strong knowledge of the law and his moral uprightness that informed the decision from the very beginning that he would be the man to head this committee (on judiciary).

Omo-Agege said the elevation of Sen. Bamidele as a member of the body of benchers came to many professional colleagues as no surprise, stating that “as a lawyer myself, we all grew up, dreaming that someday we will get appointed into this same body of benchers.

“So, my brother, you have done us proud. What we saw in you is what those who made this decision have also seen in you.

“So we are very proud of you. You have been a good ambassador to us, your friends. You have been a very good ambassador to the ninth Senate and we know you will continue to do us proud.”