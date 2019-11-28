The Imo state government says it would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the state civil service regains its pride of place in the scheme of things by ensuring training and retraining of civil servants in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu stated this in Owerri while addressing journalists in his office.

Prince Ugochukwu, who decried the level of negligence of the civil service by the past administrations, praised Gov. Ihedioha for authorising the training of civil servants in the state.

He noted that though the state was adjudged to be the best in civil service administration in the country, but in the recent past, the lack of training for personnel has affected efficiency and productivity.

Prince Ugochukwu explained that the Bureau for Public Procurement and Price Intelligence (BPPPI) is currently organizing training on procurement processes for ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

Read Also: Pantami calls for stakeholders collaboration on delivering digital Nigeria by 2023

He said that a similar training on ICT is on-going for principals of secondary schools by the Ministry of Technology Development, just as the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning had completed a training programme for the staff of the ministry.

He further disclosed that the state government had embarked on due process and transparency in governance in line with the campaign promises of the state governor.