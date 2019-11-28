Manchester United defender Max Taylor says he will not let cancer define him after recovering from a spell out of the game due to the illness.

The shock of discovering the testicular problem came when he moved up to the Under-23s, in the summer of 2018, after progressing through the club’s Academy.

The news obviously rocked Taylor, as a fit and healthy young sportsman at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and, although he remained defiant, it was a dreadful blow to receive.

Mercifully, the surgery was a success and, after another period of rehabilitation, he was given the all-clear in mid-February.

“That was a massive relief,” he admitted.

“You just think: ‘Oh my God, finally.’ That is everything.” Although he was told Christmas would be a realistic timeframe for a return to action, he is now back playing, of course. “You don’t stick to that,” he said. “You push yourself.” Taylor added.