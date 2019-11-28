General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, former military president, has said that nobody can muzzle Nigerians and deny them freedom of speech saying ‘Unless people are able to express themselves, those in government or in authority will not know what is happening in the country.’

General Babangida reacting to the controversial Hate Speech Bill, also said there was no basis for the bill which has passed the second reading in the Senate insisting that no one can deny Nigerians their fundamental rights.

Babangida spoke in his Minna Uphill residence when he received visiting National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Christopher Isiguzo.

Babangida said: “I am surprised that this bill has resurfaced. There is no basis for this now. We are developing; we should be allowed to develop. If we make mistakes, people can be cautioned. If somebody goes off you have the right to call him to say, ‘no, we don’t want this.’

“Unless people are able to express themselves, those in government or in authority will not know what is happening in the country.”

The former military president said the Bill was an “eye service” by the sponsor, describing the death penalty prescribed in the bill as “crude and wicked

“If somebody makes hate speech, put him in the gallows and not shoot him. It is crude and out of tune with the 21st century reality. It could have happened, may be some 300 years ago, but not now.”

“I am with you on this. I will also talk to those of us who could be in position to bring sanity to bare on some of these things.” Babangida tolld the NUJ and other stakeholders in protesting against the passage of the bill

The former military president said he had been following media publications on the forthcoming American election, adding, “if we had their type of media, I think they should be jailing you all by now.”

He credited himself with opening up the media space even when some of his colleagues opposed his policy.

“But today, the country is better for it,” he said.

He challenged the media to remain strong and focussed on what Nigerians wants, maintaining that the nation can only succeed if we allow unfettered freedom without death threat or N10 million fine, which he said sounded silly.

Earlier, the NUJ president had solicited the support of the former military president to bring down the bill before the National Assembly.

He described Hate Speech Bill as anti-democracy and anti-people and, therefore, must be killed.