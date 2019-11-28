Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has won back to back awards for the PSL player of the month for September and October.
Akpeyi made five league appearances between September and October, keeping four clean sheets in the process and Kaizer Chiefs lost just once.
The 33 year-old scooped the award alongside Head Coach Ernst Middendorp, who also won Manager of the month for September and October.
Kaizer Chiefs with a double scoop at the #AbsaPrem Monthly Awards. Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and coach Ernst Middendorp getting the awards for the combined months of September and October. pic.twitter.com/I078uxqUhI— DiskiAfrika (@DiskiAfrika) November 28, 2019
Discussion about this post