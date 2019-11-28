

By Chioma Joseph

To make teaching and learning a stress-free experience, Command Secondary School, Ipaja, Lagos, has upgraded and commissioned a computer laboratory with 275 new laptops connected to the internet, and five other laboratories with modern equipment.

Daily Times reports that an upgraded Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Agricultural – Science and Biology laboratories, were part of the projects commissioned by the General Officer Commanding ( GOC), 81 Division , Nigerian Army, Maj. – Gen . Olu Irefin, on Wednesday.



Irefin , who was the Special Guest of Honour at the Commissioning, applauded the leadership of the school, while also calling on other Command Schools in the country to emulate and replicate same in their domain.



He noted that this was necessary because quality education in the right atmosphere will impact children positively, and make them better persons.

“Every other school should take a lesson from this and let’s find a way of impacting our children positively, ” he stated.

Earlier in his address, the Commandant, Command Secondary School, Ipaja, Col. Yusha’u Ahmed, said the aim of the leadership of the school is to make the school a true model command school in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the application of new technology in the learning process was key to achieving the desired result.

“I am pleased to welcome you all for the commissioning of some of our legacy projects aimed at promoting effective and conducive teaching and learning environment for our dear students. Under my stewardship, deliberate efforts have been made to reposition the school towards the path of becoming a true model command school in Nigeria.

“ As part of the school-approved project by the Joint Command Schools’ Governing Board, we have successfully completed and furnished the constructed Mathematics, Agricultural Science laboratories, the first of its kind in the school. This is intended to make the teaching and learning of mathematics more learner-friendly and reduce the students’ phobia for mathematics. Furthermore, the teaching of practical Agric will no doubt also receive a positive boost in line with the current federal government policy on Agriculture.

“ Similarly, Information Communication (ICT), has become an integral part of our everyday life so much that it cannot be separated from our daily needs and activities. The use of ICT in education actually adds value to teaching and learning by enhancing the effectiveness of both.

For an educational institution like ours, the need of ICT can therefore not be overemphasized.



“ The upgraded computer laboratory is expanded to 280 sitting capacity with two offices created and equipped with 275 functional laptops, including 10 per cent backup and all computer are connected to a robust server and properly networked with the recommended star topology. The halls are secured with nine CCTV surveillance device covering the halls, entrances and server office, ” he said.

Col. Ahmed also revealed that plans were on to make the school a JAMB CBT centre.

“ The target of the school is to attain the JAMB CBT centre status which will further standardize the school as an institution. Hence, efforts to make the school a JAMB CBT centre is ongoing as the JAMB accreditation team visited the school on Nov 20, 2019, for the accreditation exercise and we are optimistic that the school will be granted approval to conduct the next JAMB CBT examination.

This will, however, engender better performance from our students in their academic pursuit, ” he maintained.



Also present at the commissioning of the projects were the Acting Commander, Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC), Brig. – . BH Muhammed, other senior officers of the Nigerian Staff of the School.

