Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with relations between Cuba and Nigeria, particularly the hand of fellowship extended in the area of health care and transfer of knowledge.

The President stated this on Thursday when he received the outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo Sosa, at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Amb. Sosa has been in Nigeria for five years.

According to the President, Nigeria is rich in petroleum resources, but the challenges confronting the country are so enormous as to render the oil earnings insignificant.

He said: “We have deficit in infrastructure, in education, health care, and many other areas, but Cuba has always been helpful.

Charles to become Prince Regent 18 months after queen Elizabeth retires



“What we earn from oil does not meet our needs, and we can use any assistance we get. Cuba has always been friendly and helpful.”

President Buhari added that, whether in uniform or out of it, he had always been glad to collaborate with Cuba, and hoped relations between the two countries would wax stronger.

Amb. Sosa had earlier told the president that his five years and nine days in Nigeria were filled with “warmth, love and friendship,” adding that he would never forget the country.

“I am not just being polite, I mean every word. We appreciate Nigeria a great deal,” he said.(NAN)