Five-man panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, upheld the election of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

READ ALSO: NAF neutralises several insurgents at hideout in Ngoske, Borno



The court dismissed an appeal by All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Emmanuel Jime, challenging the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 9.