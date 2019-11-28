A journalist was assaulted by a policeman who went ahead to seize his camera as anti-hate speech bills protesters stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Abuja protest was part of a nationwide demonstration by social crusaders to condemn the social media hate speech bills pending before the National Assembly.

As early as 9.00 am, protesters numbering about 100 converged on the main entrance to the National Assembly complex demanding the suspension of the bills by the Senate.

During the protest, a policeman, by name, Adiogu Enyinnaya, manhandled a cameraman of the Roots Television, Tosin Busayo, and seized the camera.

The policeman claimed that Busayo was filming another Police Officer who was trying to prevent the protesters from gaining entrance into the Complex.

Enyinnaya, who led the police cordon, had whipped the journalist with his baton, and forcefully took his camera.

“Why would you be filming the policemen?” he demanded while threatening to arrest Busayo.

It took a combination of pleading and protest by other reporters before Enyinnaya released the camera.

The protesters called for the stoppage of the social media bills and the release of Omoyele Sowore, Abba Jalingo and others who are currently being held by security agencies against court orders.

A co-convener of the protest, Henry Shield, said the aim of the protest was to express their displeasure and rejection of the bills.

He noted that there are existing laws in Nigeria which are appropriate for dealing with the issues alluded to in the bills.

Senators Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central) and Oseni Yakubu (APC Kogi Central), addressed the protesters on behalf of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Sani said that the bills would not be passed if they are rejected by Nigerians during the public hearings.

He said: “We have heard your agitation. We believe it is a very important agitation. Some of us in the chamber have also been involved in the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in the country.

“The two bills in question are bills that were introduced by some of our colleagues. Some of us in the National Assembly, including the Senate President, would appear at the public hearing. Whatever Nigerians want is what the 9th Senate would do.

“The law is not about the 109 Senators. It is about Nigerians. Democracy is about free speech, it is about rule of law. That is why their voices are extremely important.

“That is why we believe that your agitation is valid and also in the best interest of our own county. We are going to certainly work with you on the day of the public hearing.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if Nigerians don’t want these bills, even though they are being sponsored by our colleagues, certainly it won’t escape the public hearing. I can assure you we are going to do whatever is in the best interest of our own country.

“We are aware of Section 24 of the Cybercrime Act and some of us are on the same page with these agitations.

“We are not guided by any political affiliation. We are guided by the law and concerned about the progress of our own country.”