Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has identified accurate data survey, collection and analysis as a critical factor for the development of any nation.

Fashola made the remark while playing host to the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Folio Communications Ltd, the Publishers of Daily Times Newspaper and his team, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Tuesday.

While noting that many developmental issues and planning were not based on the right data, Fashola encouraged the media houses to invest in strong data collection and employ data analysts in order to have a more credible and informed news materials.

Speaking further, he called on the media to fund investigative journalism and to always confirm the authenticity of their reports, so that they could properly advise government on policies and to change the negative mindset of the people.

“We need research, knowledge and data analysts to report factual information for developmental issues in the country,” he stated.

On the need for the media to have a strong and credible data base, Fashola listed online polls, university campuses and international sites as parts of the areas where reporters can gather their data.

Reacting on the vision of the new management envisaging Daily Times for tomorrow’s audience, Fashola advised the management to give consideration to sports, entertainment, colleges with heavy activities and invest more on columnists and information technology so that the newspaper can be relevant in finding new audience in young people.

Responding to a question on the issue of building collapse in the country, Fashola listed error of design; construction mistake or abuse; malpractice, improper soil test and abuse of law and order, as majorly factors responsible.

He enjoined the professional bodies in the sector to live up to expectation by sanctioning erring builders.

In his remarks, Minister of State Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, blamed the activities of quacks in the built industry as responsible for building collapses. He pointed out that the purpose of any building, residential or commercial must always be stated at the onset before getting approval.

He explained that building for schools, disco hall and residential houses are completely different in design and structures, and whatever goes wrong should be the responsibility of the structural engineers who must ensure the building stands.

Earlier in his remarks, Aliu Akoshile, Managing Director/Editor- in Chief, Daily Times, told the Minister that they came to specifically explore opportunity for collaboration with the Ministry and seek its support.

He told the Minister that the new management of Daily Times under his leadership had re-positioned the medium which brought the paper higher in the global ranking.

The Editor -in-Chief also disclosed that Daily Times intends to form a veritable platform with the public sector by dedicating a page weekly on the efforts of the government in infrastructural delivery in the country.

He explained that it was their own way of supporting the government and to change the mind-set of people about the current development in the nation.