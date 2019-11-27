No fewer than 120 women have received various levels of professional business leadership training in Abuja, Lagos and Owerri.

The training which was done under the 2019 Advanced Entrepreneurship Leadership Masterclass, was organised by the Women Leadership Institute in partnership with the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency and The Box Office Hub.

During the programme, participants were taught skills capable of making their businesses succeed and how to lead others.

The WLI chairperson and founder, Dr. Kema Chikwe, while addressing the women in Lagos, urged them to maximise the opportunities of social media to promote their businesses.

Chikwe said, “You have to be knowledgeable in your business and in current affairs. You also have to be equipped with a working knowledge of Information and Communications Technology and social media. The WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram on your phones are not just for chatting and posting pictures.

“You should be able to leverage these social media apps to promote your business. Knowledge is the foundation of all success.”

A statement from the WLI added that the programme, mainly designed for women entrepreneurs and women who are interested in business, took place from October 14 to 18; October 21 to 25; and October 28 to November 1 respectively, in the cities of Lagos, Abuja and Owerri, the Imo State capital.

It read in part, “Women from diverse walks of life received training in business leadership, and were exposed to leading practices, standards, processes, techniques and strategies that have been proven to enhance capacity for success in business.

“They also learnt skills in fundraising strategies and available funding opportunities; contemporary entrepreneurship leadership; creative competitive strategies; corporate governance; workplace ethics and stakeholder leadership; business finance best practices; marketing communications, branding and social media; Human Resources leadership and scale-up strategies, innovation in business, and so much more.

“Participants were privileged to the opportunity of a free business name registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, free business plan development, free entrepreneurship consultancy services for three months, free registration in an active women social media platform, training, support and facilitation of access to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bank of industry (BOI) funding support programmes for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

“They also got automatic membership of WLI alumni group, access to WLI database of information, networking opportunity with other female entrepreneurs, and ongoing support service from the WLI Team.”

Guest lecturers included Prof Seth Akutson (Prof of Entrepreneurial Economics), Dr. (Mrs.) Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi (serial/successful entrepreneur), Mrs. Chizor Malize (internationally acclaimed brand and marketing expert), Prof Gabriel Okenwa (Executive Director, Bank of Agriculture), and Mrs Wura Tunde Anjous (Principal Consultant, AVID).

There were also guest lecturers from partner organisations, SMEDAN and Box Office Hub.